Pakistan

PM decides to revisit 155,000 complaints filed at citizens portal

  • The complaints will be reopened in a phased manner, says a press release of Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit.
APP 11 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday decided to revisit 55,000 complaints from citizens registered from July 2020 to December 2020 at the Prime Minister’s Citizens Portal.

The complaints will be reopened in a phased manner, says a press release of Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit.

According to the Prime Minister Office, senior officers in the government will have another look at the complaints.

During the reviewing of the complaints, contact with the relevant citizen and the competent authority in the case will be made.

In the first phase, the cases of property disputes, law and order and human rights will be reopened. About 68,000 complaints related to federal departments and 53,000 from Punjab will be looked into.

While 15,000 complaints from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13000 from Sindh, 1800 from Balochistan and 1200 from Islamabad will be included in the review.

The prime minister had made a priority to resolve issues of the public and the reopening of the cases was an effort to achieve that end.

He stated that no negligence will be tolerated during the process of resolution of complaints of the citizens.

