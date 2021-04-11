ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,443
11424hr
Pakistan Cases
721,018
505024hr
Sindh
268,750
Punjab
248,438
Balochistan
20,241
Islamabad
65,700
KPK
98,301
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM inaugurates 'Koi Bhuka Na Soye' progamme

  • He added that the Punjab government has initiated the programme in Punjab by following PM Imran Khan’s “Koi Bhuka Na Soe” project.
APP 11 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday formally inaugurated the “Koi Bhuka Na Soye” programme in Lahore on Sunday.

The programme has initially been launched in two cities of Punjab -- Lahore and Faisalabad.

He launched the project by cutting a ribbon and sent the food trucks on four different routes of the provincial capital.

The Route-1 of Lahore was from Thokar Niaz Beg to Data Darbar, which caters to people at Multan Chungi Mandi Stop, Chowk Yateem Khana and Chowburji.

Route-2 included Circular Road, Railway Station, Dou Moria Pul, Badami Bagh Auto-parts Market, Masti Gate, General Bus Stand, Sabzi Mandi and Niazi Chowk.

Route-3 will cover Garhi Shahu, Co-op Store, Shalamar, Darogay Wala and Shadipura, whereas, Route-4 has areas including Lakshmi Chowk, Mayo Hospital Chowk, Shah Aalam Market, Dalgaraan Chowk and Dehli Gate.

As many as 10,000 lunch boxes will be distributed daily on these routes. Moreover, two trucks will distribute 10,000 lunch boxes daily at famous areas of Faisalabad.

The CM said that feeding others is a Sunnah as well as the tradition of Punjabis.

He added that the Punjab government has initiated the programme in Punjab by following PM Imran Khan’s “Koi Bhuka Na Soe” project.

Four trucks in Lahore and two in Faisalabad will provide lunch and supper respectfully to the destitute, especially labours and passengers.

The CM said that hygienic and quality Iftar will also be offered to the people on these same routes during the holy month of Ramazan.

Usman Buzdar said that the service of "Meals on Wheels" will be started in other cities of Punjab as well. He said that in the second phase, mobile kitchen units will also be started where food will be cooked and distributed.

Buzdar congratulated the Saylani Welfare Trust and other organisations concerned on the successful launch of "Koi Bhuka Na Soe" programme. He added that setting up Pannahgahs is the first concrete step towards establishing the state of Madina. Participants witnessed the inaugural ceremony of the "Koi Bhuka Na Soe" programme in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Faisalabad and listened to the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister Syed Yawar Bukhari, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to the CM, Secretary Information, Secretary Social Welfare, Commissioner Lahore, Head of SMU Fazil Asif and other officials were also present.

Sardar Usman Buzdar Koi Bhuka Na Soye

CM inaugurates 'Koi Bhuka Na Soye' progamme

FM Qureshi leaves on two-day official visit to Germany

IMF, World Bank begin push to swap debt relief for green projects

Robbers break into bank with gas cutter, loot around three dozen lockers in Karachi

China's plans for Himalayan super dam stoke fears in India

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 114 deaths with 5,050 new infections in 24 hours

India reports record 152,879 new COVID-19 infections

Bitcoin above $60,000 again, rises 1.32% to $60,555.97

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone

China exploring ways to mix different COVID vaccines to improve efficacy

ECB must accept no further delay in lifting inflation: Panetta

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters