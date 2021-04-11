CM inaugurates 'Koi Bhuka Na Soye' progamme

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday formally inaugurated the “Koi Bhuka Na Soye” programme in Lahore on Sunday.

The programme has initially been launched in two cities of Punjab -- Lahore and Faisalabad.

He launched the project by cutting a ribbon and sent the food trucks on four different routes of the provincial capital.

The Route-1 of Lahore was from Thokar Niaz Beg to Data Darbar, which caters to people at Multan Chungi Mandi Stop, Chowk Yateem Khana and Chowburji.

Route-2 included Circular Road, Railway Station, Dou Moria Pul, Badami Bagh Auto-parts Market, Masti Gate, General Bus Stand, Sabzi Mandi and Niazi Chowk.

Route-3 will cover Garhi Shahu, Co-op Store, Shalamar, Darogay Wala and Shadipura, whereas, Route-4 has areas including Lakshmi Chowk, Mayo Hospital Chowk, Shah Aalam Market, Dalgaraan Chowk and Dehli Gate.

As many as 10,000 lunch boxes will be distributed daily on these routes. Moreover, two trucks will distribute 10,000 lunch boxes daily at famous areas of Faisalabad.

The CM said that feeding others is a Sunnah as well as the tradition of Punjabis.

He added that the Punjab government has initiated the programme in Punjab by following PM Imran Khan’s “Koi Bhuka Na Soe” project.

Four trucks in Lahore and two in Faisalabad will provide lunch and supper respectfully to the destitute, especially labours and passengers.

The CM said that hygienic and quality Iftar will also be offered to the people on these same routes during the holy month of Ramazan.

Usman Buzdar said that the service of "Meals on Wheels" will be started in other cities of Punjab as well. He said that in the second phase, mobile kitchen units will also be started where food will be cooked and distributed.

Buzdar congratulated the Saylani Welfare Trust and other organisations concerned on the successful launch of "Koi Bhuka Na Soe" programme. He added that setting up Pannahgahs is the first concrete step towards establishing the state of Madina. Participants witnessed the inaugural ceremony of the "Koi Bhuka Na Soe" programme in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Faisalabad and listened to the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister Syed Yawar Bukhari, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to the CM, Secretary Information, Secretary Social Welfare, Commissioner Lahore, Head of SMU Fazil Asif and other officials were also present.