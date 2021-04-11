21 new corona cases reported, 26 recovered in Bajaur: Dr Shafique

BAJAUR: As many as 21 new cases of corona cases were reported in Bajaur while 26 patients recovered during the third wave of corona with a number of corona patients reached 485, said an official of the Health Department Bajaur.

During the third wave, 215 patients recovered, bringing the number of active cases to 263. So far, seven people have died from corona during the third wave.

According to District Public Health Coordinator Dr. Shafique, 1411 cases of corona were reported in one year in which 1108 patients recovered and 40 people died of coronavirus in one year.

He said that 21 new cases of corona were reported in Bajaur district in the last 24 hours and 26 patients recovered.