Pakistan

SC to hear Khursheed Shah's bail plea on Thursday

  • NAB had also approached the Supreme Court against the decision to grant bail to Syed Khursheed Shah’s son-in-law, wife and others.
APP 11 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has fixed the bail plea of former opposition leader in National Assembly and senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah for hearing on Thursday (April 15).

A three member bench presided over by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed will hear the bail pleas filed by Syed Khyrsheed Ahmed Shah and his son Syed Farukh Ahmed Shah. The court, while fixing the plea for hearing, sent notice to prosecutor NAB.

NAB had alleged that it conducted an inquiry against Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Member National Assembly on receipt of multiple complaints that he was richest man in the Sindh beyond his known sources of income and investigation whereby collected the evidence against him and filed a Reference in NAB Court Sukkur.

He was nominated as an accused No.1 in the Reference No.17/2019 along with seventeen others and the Petitioner/accused in connivance with other co-accused persons accumulated assets beyond their known sources to the tune of Rs 1.229 billion which were disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also approached the Supreme Court against the decision to grant bail to Syed Khursheed Shah’s son-in-law, wife and others.

Supreme Court Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah

