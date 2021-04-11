SC to hear PM's plea against ECP declaration on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will commence on Thursday the hearing of a petition moved on the behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) declaration that Akbar S. Babar a founding but dissident member was still a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed will take up the matter on April 15.

Court has served notices to the respondents in the plea.

On December 04, 2019, the Islamabad High Court had upheld the ECP decision declaring Akbar S. Baber as a part of PTI.

Challenging the IHC order, PTI chairman Imran Khan in his petition said the high court had indulged in fact-finding and argued that the IHC decision came without defining the ambit and power of the ECP.