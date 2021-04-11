World
Thailand reports daily record 967 new coronavirus infections
- No deaths were reported. The new cases took the total number of infections to 32,625.
11 Apr 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand on Sunday reported 967 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one day jump, as the country deals with a third wave of infections.
No deaths were reported. The new cases took the total number of infections to 32,625, with deaths remaining at 97, according to the COVID-19 information centre.
