ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,443
11424hr
Pakistan Cases
721,018
505024hr
Sindh
268,750
Punjab
248,438
Balochistan
20,241
Islamabad
65,700
KPK
98,301
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Retired NBA star Rodman's daughter Trinity scores on NWSL debut

  • "I don't think people know how close we are," she said. "Even though she wasn't in the NBA, she has an extremely competitive and driven mindset, and she's an extremely strong woman."
Reuters 11 Apr 2021

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, marked her professional soccer debut with a goal on Saturday although her Washington Spirit side were beaten 3-2 by North Carolina Courage in the National Women's Soccer League.

The 18-year-old, who became the youngest player ever drafted in the league as the second overall pick in 2021, came on in the 55th minute for Kumi Yokoyama and scored five minutes later with a neat side-footed finish.

Yokoyama had opened the scoring for Spirit but Kristen Hamilton replied for the hosts. Jessica McDonald and Merritt Mathias struck to make it 3-1 for the hosts, before Rodman pulled one back at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Dennis Rodman won five league championships with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls.

Speaking to the US media last week, Trinity Rodman said her mother Michelle is her role model, although everyone asks about her famous father.

"Having a dad like I do, no one asks about my mom because she's obviously not an NBA star, but I just want people to know that my mom's been my support system in everything in life and she's my best friend and my rock," Rodman said.

"I don't think people know how close we are," she said. "Even though she wasn't in the NBA, she has an extremely competitive and driven mindset, and she's an extremely strong woman."

The Spirit return home to Audi Field to host expansion side Racing Louisville FC in the Challenge Cup on Thursday.

Dennis Rodman Kumi Yokoyama Jessica McDonald Merritt Mathias

Retired NBA star Rodman's daughter Trinity scores on NWSL debut

IMF, World Bank begin push to swap debt relief for green projects

Robbers break into bank with gas cutter, loot around three dozen lockers in Karachi

China's plans for Himalayan super dam stoke fears in India

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 114 deaths with 5,050 new infections in 24 hours

India reports record 152,879 new COVID-19 infections

Bitcoin above $60,000 again, rises 1.32% to $60,555.97

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone

China exploring ways to mix different COVID vaccines to improve efficacy

ECB must accept no further delay in lifting inflation: Panetta

Iran reports incident in Natanz nuclear site, no casualties

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters