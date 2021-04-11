World
Iran reports incident in Natanz nuclear site, no casualties
- A fire broke out at the nuclear facility last year, which the government said was an attempt to sabotage Iran's nuclear programme.
11 Apr 2021
DUBAI: A problem with electrical power caused an incident in Iran's Natanz underground uranium enrichment facility, Iranian Press TV quoted the country's Atomic Energy Organisation's spokesman as saying on Sunday, adding that there were no casualties.
A fire broke out at the nuclear facility last year, which the government said was an attempt to sabotage Iran's nuclear programme.
FM Qureshi leaves on two-day official visit to Germany
Iran reports incident in Natanz nuclear site, no casualties
IMF, World Bank begin push to swap debt relief for green projects
Robbers break into bank with gas cutter, loot around three dozen lockers in Karachi
China's plans for Himalayan super dam stoke fears in India
COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 114 deaths with 5,050 new infections in 24 hours
India reports record 152,879 new COVID-19 infections
Bitcoin above $60,000 again, rises 1.32% to $60,555.97
Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone
China exploring ways to mix different COVID vaccines to improve efficacy
ECB must accept no further delay in lifting inflation: Panetta
Read more stories
Comments