Action being taken against 17 sugar mills: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said action is being taken against seventeen sugar mills and not against Jahangir Tareen only.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi talked to media in Multan and said courts are independent, arguments should be presented before them. The independent candidates had submitted testimonies of not making forward bloc, he said.

The foreign minister stressed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be blackmailed by such tactics, those who want to join Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) or Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) may resign.

He said if it is inappropriate for PML-N Vice-president Maryam Nawaz to bring political force with her at court hearings, it is also inapt for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The PM has no intention of taking political revenge against anyone and is standing firmly on his ideology, the FM added.