ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,329
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
715,968
513924hr
Sindh
268,284
Punjab
245,923
Balochistan
20,178
Islamabad
64,902
KPK
97,318
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Tareen demands constitution of 'a fair team'

Recorder Report 11 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen has demanded the constitution of "a fair team" for the investigation of his case, as he alleges that officers investigating him are controversial.

He expressed these views while talking to media after appearing before a banking court for the extension of his bail here on Saturday.

He said that the government should conduct an investigation, but the current investigating team was biased: "they were not carrying out a fair inquiry; they are acting on someone else's direction".

Hence, he said, a fair team should be constituted that was not controversial, and the inquiry should be fair and transparent and not dictated through a phone call.

The former PTI general-secretary maintained that he was not running away from the law, and he would never do so.

He claimed that the FIR was "made in Islamabad" and was signed and registered against him in Lahore after it was sent to the provincial capital in a USB.

On the occasion, Tareen thanked the PTI provincial ministers and national and provincial parliamentarians who came to support him during the hearing.

He said that he had come to appear before the court, and whenever it summoned him he would come in person to defend his case.

He was optimistic that he would be acquitted by the court of law. Meanwhile, to show solidarity, a group of PTI ministers, advisers to Punjab chief minister and legislators accompanied Tareen from his residence to the court. While talking to the media, Punjab minister Nauman Langrial said, "We will fully support Tareen and make the party stronger."

PTI MNA Raja Riaz said that they fully supported Jahangir Tareen while their captain was Imran Khan.

"The legislators supporting Tareen are not 'blackmailers'. They are sympathetic to the PTI and wanted to make the party stronger," he added.

He believed that those who were conspiring against Jahangir Tareen were conspiring against Imran Khan and the PTI.

"Our captain is Imran Khan, and we seek justice from him," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Jahangir Tareen Banking court PTI Imran Khan FIR Raja Riaz Nauman Langrial

Tareen demands constitution of 'a fair team'

CCP says govt should deregulate sugar prices

Country reports 100 more deaths amid Covid-19 surge

Ministry apprehends $20m WB grant lapse

SECP orders probe into PECO's affairs

Futures contracts: SECP unveils new conditions for investment by CIS

Action being taken against 17 sugar mills: Qureshi

Saudi Aramco in $12.4bn oil pipeline deal with EIG-led group

Free, fair environment provided: CEC

ECP issues show-cause notices to PML-N MPA, Firdous

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.