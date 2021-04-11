Tareen demands constitution of 'a fair team'

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen has demanded the constitution of "a fair team" for the investigation of his case, as he alleges that officers investigating him are controversial.

He expressed these views while talking to media after appearing before a banking court for the extension of his bail here on Saturday.

He said that the government should conduct an investigation, but the current investigating team was biased: "they were not carrying out a fair inquiry; they are acting on someone else's direction".

Hence, he said, a fair team should be constituted that was not controversial, and the inquiry should be fair and transparent and not dictated through a phone call.

The former PTI general-secretary maintained that he was not running away from the law, and he would never do so.

He claimed that the FIR was "made in Islamabad" and was signed and registered against him in Lahore after it was sent to the provincial capital in a USB.

On the occasion, Tareen thanked the PTI provincial ministers and national and provincial parliamentarians who came to support him during the hearing.

He said that he had come to appear before the court, and whenever it summoned him he would come in person to defend his case.

He was optimistic that he would be acquitted by the court of law. Meanwhile, to show solidarity, a group of PTI ministers, advisers to Punjab chief minister and legislators accompanied Tareen from his residence to the court. While talking to the media, Punjab minister Nauman Langrial said, "We will fully support Tareen and make the party stronger."

PTI MNA Raja Riaz said that they fully supported Jahangir Tareen while their captain was Imran Khan.

"The legislators supporting Tareen are not 'blackmailers'. They are sympathetic to the PTI and wanted to make the party stronger," he added.

He believed that those who were conspiring against Jahangir Tareen were conspiring against Imran Khan and the PTI.

"Our captain is Imran Khan, and we seek justice from him," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021