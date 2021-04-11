ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ECP issues show-cause notices to PML-N MPA, Firdous

Recorder Report 11 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Saturday issued show-cause notices to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Zeeshan Rafiq and Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan over the violation of election code of conduct during NA-75 Daska by-elections.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers stopped Zeeshan Rafiq when he arrived in the constituency and told him that he could not visit the constituency as he is a lawmaker.

Police officials who were stationed there for security directed Rafiq to leave the premises of the constituency.

The ECP issued notice to the PML-N legislator for visiting the NA-75 constituency when the election commission barred all lawmakers to pay a visit during the voting process.

The commission also served show cause notice to PTI leader Firdous Ashiq Awan for holding a press conference in the NA-75 constituency and announcing development projects for the area. ECP has directed her to submit response within two days hours.

