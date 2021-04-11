PML-N demands ‘dismissal’ of PM, Buzdar

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has demanded dismissal of PM Imran Khan and Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar for defying the Supreme Court orders about restoration of local bodies institutions in Punjab.

“Supreme Court had taken action against the former PM Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani for not following its directions, therefore, similar action be taken against sitting PM and Punjab CM for nor implementing its orders about restoration of local bodies institutions in Punjab,” Ahsan said while addressing a press conference, here on Saturday.

The PML-N leader claimed that the sitting government had given an undertaking to the IMF that the country’s development budget as well as defence budget would remain frozen by 2026. He said the country’s defence budget had already curtailed.

Ahsan alleged that the incumbent government has posed manifold threats to the country’s economy. The investment climate is being scared to force the investors to switch their investment from the country. How an investor can invest in an atmosphere of fear and undue action.

On the other hand, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz in a tweet appealed to the people of Daska to come out of their houses and vote out an anti-people government.

Maryam said: “My mothers, sisters, daughters, elders, brothers and sons of Daska, please come out of your homes and give this cruel, thief and anti-people government the last push.”

Earlier, in a video message, Maryam said that the people of Daska NA-75 constituency would represent the sentiments of 220 million people of Pakistan during the by-election in the constituency. She said the entire nation was looking towards Daska ahead of the by-election.

Maryam said that it was time for the people to avenge the government, which deprived the poor of food and Pakistan of its development, prosperity and due respect.

