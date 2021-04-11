‘Government focusing on strengthening economy’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, on Saturday, said that the government’s focus is to strengthen the economy.

Talking to media in Rawalpindi on Saturday, he expressed the confidence that issues of price hike will also be addressed.

He said the PM has full focus on stabilising the prices of commodities.

The minister said the PDM stands divided and it poses no threat to the government.

He said the PDM has been exposed and people know the agenda behind this collaboration.

