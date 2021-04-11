WB’s Girls Learn Women Earn Initiative: Telenor Pakistan trains 1,100 women in digital skills

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan has trained 1,100 women with digital skills under World Bank’s Girls Learn Women Earn Initiative.

As part of the programme 1,100 women were trained in digital skills including, solving business problems and up-skilling women/girls in utilizing digital tools to help scale their businesses.

Speaking on the development, Khurrum Ashfaq, Chief Operating Officer, Telenor Pakistan stated women’s education and empowerment is one of the pressing challenges and Company is proud that through this project, they have successfully brought about positive change and empowered 1,100 female entrepreneurs to realize their dreams.

Out of 1,100 trained females, 770 participated from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Malakand, Swabi and Charsadda.

Moreover, urban female participants were up-skilled with industry knowledge and relevant skills to enhance their employability and enable them to create a more human-centered business. After successfully bringing “Girls Learn Women Earn” to a glorious conclusion in collaboration with the World Bank.

