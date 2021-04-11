ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
Sheharyar directs USC MD to ensure fair sale of Ramazan Package

Recorder Report 11 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: Chairman, Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Sheharyar Khan Afridi Saturday directed the Managing Director (MD), Utility Store Corporation to ensure fair sale of Ramazan Package all around Pakistan and steps have been taken for installation of cameras inside the utility stores to guarantee sale of essential items to public on reasonable prices announced by government.

Talking to media in his hometown Kohat here Chairman Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Sheharyar Khan Afridi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all federal ministers, parliamentarians, members of provincial assembly and provincial ministers to visit their respective areas to ensure transparent sale of Ramadan Package worth 7.8 billion rupees to public.

He revealed that nineteen essential items are made available all over Pakistan Utility Stores while the rate of sugar in Ramadan Package is 68 rupees per kilogram and rate of flour bag of 20 kilogram is eight hundred rupees.

MD Utility Stores Corporation has ensured fair sale of Ramadan Package all around Pakistan, inside the utility stores cameras are installed to guarantee sale of essential items to the public at reasonable prices as announced by the federal government.

Sheharyar Afridi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan through Ramadan Package for utility stores has made an effort to make all essential food items available to common man at subsidized rates during the month of Ramadan.

He said that the district administration has also directed to check the rates of all edibles items besides taking stern action against those involved in creating artificial shortage of various routine items.

