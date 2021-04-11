Heatwave to batter metropolis during next two days

KARACHI: A short spell of heat-wave is expected to continue battering the metropolis during the next two days, the Met Office said on Saturday.

Temperature is likely to range between 37 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius over the period.

“Hot and dry weather is likely to persist for next 2 days with expected maximum temperature to range between 37-39 degrees Celsius,” the Met said.

Winds from North West may blow in the morning and afternoon hours but will drift from to westerly and south-westerly directions in the evening, it said.

In the next 24 hours, hot and dry weather is expected in the most parts of the country. But, a partly cloudy weather may prevail over upper parts with chances of rain wind-thunderstorm in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

In the past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, it was hot in Sindh and south Balochistan.

The day’s maximum temperature was witnessed in Chhor 43 degrees Celsius, Dadu, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Mohenjodharo, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Padidan 41, each.

