PSP election rally today

KARACHI: The election campaign of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) for the by-election in NA-249 is in full swing, and the party will take out a rally in favour of its candidate, Syed Mustafa Kamal, on Sunday.

The rally will begin from the main election office of the PSP in Saeedabad, and it will end at Khyber Chowk in Ittehad Town. Mustafa Kamal, PSP chief and party candidate, will address people at different places falling within the route of the rally. On Saturday, while addressing corner meetings, Mustafa Kamal said that the objective of the PSP politics was to empower the people.

