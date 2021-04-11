Conflict-hit Libya launches coronavirus jab campaign

TRIPOLI: Libya officially launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign on Saturday, starting with Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah, health authorities in the conflict-hit nation said.

“The national vaccination campaign against Covid-19 has been launched at the CDC headquarters” on Tripoli’s outskirts, said Badreddine al-Najjar, head of Libya’s Centre for Disease Control.

After the vaccination of Dbeibah, who heads a newly established Government of National Unity, Health Minister Ali al-Zenati was next to receive a jab, an AFP journalist said.

Dbeibah urged fellow citizens to register online for their own vaccinations.