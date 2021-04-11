Pakistan condemns firing on mosque in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned indiscriminate firing of heavy weapons and grenades on a mosque in Shopian, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), on 9th April 2021.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Foreign Office said that desecration and damage caused to the mosque during so-called "cordon-and-search operation", and repeated incidence of extra-judicial killings in various places in IIOJK, are manifestations of the unabated state-terrorism to which Kashmiris are subjected in the occupied territory.

This inhuman conduct of Indian forces is reflective of their moral bankruptcy as well as the prevalent culture of impunity in IIOJK.-PR

