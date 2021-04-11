World should recognize Pak efforts for promotion of peace: CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza has said that the Pakistani nation stands united against terrorism and extremism and called for the world to recognize its efforts for the promotion of peace.

He said this at the passing out parade of 143rd Long Course, held at the Pakistan Military Academy on Saturday. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza was the guest of honor at the occasion.

Commandant Major General Omar Bukhari received General Nadeem Raza on his arrival at PMA Kakul. The passing out cadets included 2 Sri Lankan cadets, both of whom are the first cadets to pass out from the Academy. 18 cadets from erstwhile FATA as well as 60 cadets from Balochistan are among those who passed out.

General Nadeem Razana distributed awards among the cadets who put up distinguished performances throughout their stint at the Academy. Cadets from Sri Lanka, Iraq, Maldives and Nepal were among those who passed out. Addressing the parade, CJCSC said that the passing out cadets should be prepared to face the challenges ahead, adding that the entire nation has high expectations from the Armed Forces.

General Nadeem Raza said that the Pakistani nation is united against terrorism and extremism. It is striving for peace and playing a role in establishing peace and stability in the region. The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee said that the world should recognize Pakistan's efforts for the promotion of peace and take note of India's human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.