Farewell ceremony: Speakers hail Prof Dr M Nazir’s achievements in medical field

Recorder Report 11 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar and Executive Director PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, on the occasion of farewell ceremony of Prof Dr Muhammad Nazir, have said that we will continue to benefit from their invaluable experience and profession skills.

They stated that retirement is just a formality, in fact medical professionals and health experts continue to equip and serve juniors with education and training throughout their lives. They added that as medical teachers based on their extensive experience these Professors are a beacon for newcomers and among such respected teachers Prof. Dr. M. Nazir, Head of Urology Department PGMI/LGH who currently finished his working, is an example in medical field whose achievements have been appreciated by patients as well.

Professors, MS Dr. Abdul Razzaq, Dr. Shah Jahan, Dr. Mohammad Ayub, Dr. Ammar Yusuf, Dr. Aurangzeb Afzal, Dr. Saleem Malik, Dr. Kamran Zaidi, Ruqayya Bano, Rana Pervaiz, nurses, paramedical staff and patients were also present, meanwhile, Prof Farooq Afzal, Prof. M. Shahid, Prof. Arif Zaheer, Prof. Ajmal Farooq, Prof. Farah Shafi and others also speaking on this occasion.

The speakers said that Prof. M. Nazir not only rendered selfless services to thousands of patients during his service but also introduced modern trends in his field and produced thousands of talented students as well.

Principal PGMI and ED PINS said that “No Stitch No Cut” the surgery procedure for kidney stone and prostate patients is his achievement which has become practically popular in the field of surgery today and patients are benefiting from this modern technique. In fact, a new chapter in kidney and bladder surgery has been added by the efforts of Prof. Nazir and his team. Appreciating his services in the health sector, they said that he would always be known as a dedicated, hardworking and experienced medical expert and the young doctors would continue to get guidance and learning from him.

Prof. Al-freed and Prof. Khalid said that the doors of PGMI/AMC/LGH/PINS are always open for the great teachers like Prof. M. Nazir and they will continue to benefit from their invaluable experience and profession skills.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

