Pakistan

Governor rules out any retaliatory action against Tareen

Recorder Report 11 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has ruled out any possibility of retaliatory action against Jahangir Khan Tareen saying the promise of a united Pakistan is being fulfilled.

Talking to media, here Saturday, the governor said, “Neither Prime Minister Imran Khan nor the government is taking any retaliatory action against Jahangir Khan Tareen.” He said Abdul Aleem Khan and Sabtain Khan also faced cases in the courts. “Neither there is any forward bloc in the PTI government nor there is any threat to the federal or Punjab governments,” he said.

The governor maintained that Jahangir Khan Tareen has been a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan and has held important responsibilities in the party. Any retaliatory action or revenge against Jehamgir Tareen by the Prime Minister or the government is out of question.

Replying to a question, he said the government or the party did not interfere in the court proceedings of Jehangir Khan Tareen adding that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised the nation at Minar-e-Pakistan that he would create a Pakistan in which the law would be equal for all and today Prime Minister Imran Khan is fulfilling his promise and no one in Pakistan is above the law.

