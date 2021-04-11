PTI MPs seek meeting with PM to discuss Tareen issue

ISLAMABAD: A group of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, seeking his personal attention to the issue of Jahangir Tareen.

Raja Riaz MNA, who is among 30 signatories of the letter, has said that the members have sought time from the prime minister for a meeting in the letter.

Tareen, who is being investigated by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for alleged corporate fraud and money-laundering charges, hosted a dinner for PTI parliamentarians on Friday night.

The dinner was attended by around 30 members of the National and Punjab Assemblies including eight MNAs and 21 MPAs, according to reports.

Those attended the gathering also included provincial minister Ajmal Cheema, MNAs Raja Riaz, Ghulab Bibi Bharwana, Malik Nauman Langarial, Aslam Bharwana and others.

The attendees of the dinner expressed their solidarity with Tareen and decided to hold a meeting with the prime minister over the matter. The participants were of the view that under a conspiracy factions are being made in the party.

They also demanded withdrawal of cases against Tareen and called for putting an end to his trial.

A banking court has extended the bail of Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in cases of money laundering and financial fraud.

Tareen appeared in the hearing along with six lawmakers from the National Assembly (NA) and 21 legislators from the provincial assembly.

