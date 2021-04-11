ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,329
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
715,968
513924hr
Sindh
268,284
Punjab
245,923
Balochistan
20,178
Islamabad
64,902
KPK
97,318
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Coca-Cola partners with Rizq to share meals in Ramazan

Recorder Report 11 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Coca-Cola, on Saturday, joined hands with Rizq (social welfare enterprise) to share meals with Pakistanis who need them the most during upcoming Ramazan.

The partnership will begin in Ramazan and will extend well beyond the holy month aimed to make Pakistan more food secure.

A much-loved brand, Coca Cola reconnects Pakistanis to those in society they may not be familiar with – strangers, neighbours they do not see often and people in the margins of society. Pakistan’s generosity combined with the Ramaan spirit creates a fantastic time to carry forth the mission to make “giving and sharing” an everyday practice under the slogan – “Ao ehad karain: Mil kar bhook mitayain.”

The pledge is to sponsor a free meal for every Coca-Cola product sold in the market during Ramazan – share a Coke, share a meal.

The initiative is part of a multi-faceted food donation campaign inviting everyone to celebrate the idea of togetherness, giving, and solidarity.

According to the UN’s World Food Programme, about 135 million people globally suffer from acute hunger. Moreover, the Covid-19 pandemic impact has doubled this number making the challenge staggering – In Pakistan alone, about eight million are going to bed hungry and children under the age of five years face severe malnutrition.

This makes it imperative to roll out the effort to mitigate hunger, first by raising awareness and then by encouraging everyone to contribute to the cause.

While highlighting his vision, Fahad Ashraf, VP and General Manager for Pakistan and Afghanistan region at the Coca-Cola Export Corporation said that our brand value of togetherness and sharing resonates strongly with our partner, Rizq.

The idea here is to nudge every Pakistani to join the fight against hunger by making it effortless to contribute.

Our promise is to not just create a limited impact, but also approach the problem of food insecurity from a community perspective, one that we hope outlasts the campaign.

Rizq is Pakistan’s leading food sustainability and social welfare enterprise.

Speaking about the partnership with Coca-Cola, Qasim Javaid, Co-Founder of Rizq said that Pakistan has the potential to become a rich breadbasket of the world, yet this potential remains untapped as majority of its population remains food insecure.

Through this campaign we will use Coca-Cola’s nationwide outreach and our on-ground executional excellence to deliver free meals for millions during Ramazan. We are grateful to Coca-Cola for supporting us to in this noble mission of creating a hunger-free Pakistan.

At Coca-Cola, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are championed as an important framework for collective action and impact on the systemic challenges our world faces. Coca-Cola has long embraced cross-sector collaboration as a best practice for addressing global challenges, as exemplified through meaningful partnerships and programs, many of which align with the SDGs.

The above initiative is in line with UN’s SDG number 2 titled “Zero Hunger” which is aiming to end acute hunger by the year 2030.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coca Cola Ramazan Rizq (social welfare enterprise)

Coca-Cola partners with Rizq to share meals in Ramazan

CCP says govt should deregulate sugar prices

Country reports 100 more deaths amid Covid-19 surge

Ministry apprehends $20m WB grant lapse

SECP orders probe into PECO's affairs

Futures contracts: SECP unveils new conditions for investment by CIS

Action being taken against 17 sugar mills: Qureshi

Tareen demands constitution of 'a fair team'

Saudi Aramco in $12.4bn oil pipeline deal with EIG-led group

Free, fair environment provided: CEC

ECP issues show-cause notices to PML-N MPA, Firdous

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.