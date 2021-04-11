Anti-people policies, Covid-19 pose equal threat to country: JI chief

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj ul Haq has said the PTI’s anti-people policies and Covid-19 pose equal threat to the country, adding the three-year time is enough for a government to at least prove its vision and abilities but the incumbent set-up has nothing to show on its credit so far.

Talking to party workers here, he challenged the rulers to bring it on record if they did anything for public welfare after coming into power in 2018.

He said the three years rule of the PTI in centre and Punjab and eight years government in KP only added to the miseries of the public. The government, he said, should keep in mind that it could not pass time by deceiving the masses. He said the public was fed up and not ready to give the PTI more time if it did not alter its way of governance.

He said the health and education sectors of the KP were deteriorating with every day passing and millions went below the poverty lines in past couple of years.

He said thousands of youth were jobless and desperate of their future.

The JI chief warned the government against accepting the conditions of the IMF for new loans. He said the JI would launch a powerful movement against the government and the IMF if the rulers accepted and implemented anti-poor policies of the international lender.

He said the interest-based economy, feudal, imperialists and mafias were real evil and responsible for the problems of the country.

He said the JI could put the country on track if voted to power.

