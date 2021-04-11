ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,329
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
715,968
513924hr
Sindh
268,284
Punjab
245,923
Balochistan
20,178
Islamabad
64,902
KPK
97,318
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Individuals’ category: Modaraba cos can extend Rs20m housing finance: SECP

Sohail Sarfraz 11 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has directed the Modaraba companies to extend housing finance facilities to its customers within the category of individuals with a maximum limit of Rs20 million.

The SECP has issued regulations for housing finance for individuals under the Modaraba Regulations, 2021.

According to the SECP regulations, Modarabas with the prior approval of the SECP Registrar may extend housing finance facilities to its customers and the maximum per party limit in respect of housing finance by a Modaraba shall be Rs20 million.

In case of housing finance services, a Modaraba shall determine the housing finance limit, both in urban and rural areas, in accordance with its internal credit policy, credit worthiness and repayment capacity of the customers.

In case of housing finance to an individual, ensure that the total monthly amortized payment of all finance inclusive of housing finance shall not exceed 50 percent of the net disposable income of the prospective customer and, a Modaraba shall not provide finance for purchase of land/plots only.

All housing finance shall be extended for the purchase of land/plot and/or construction thereupon.

The sanctioned finance limit, assessed on the basis of repayment capacity of the customer, value of land/plot and cost of construction on it etc, shall be disbursed in tranches, i.e. up to a maximum of 50 percent of the finance limit can be disbursed for the purchase of land/plot, and the remaining amount be disbursed for construction thereupon.

The Modaraba shall take a realistic construction schedule from the customer before allowing disbursement of the initial finance limit for the purchase of land/plot, the SECP said.

Provided that a Modaraba may provide housing finance for construction of houses against the security of land/plot already owned by their customers provided, that the Modaraba shall ensure that the finance is utilised strictly for the construction purpose.

The maximum Loan-to-Value ratio shall not be more than 85 percent.

The Modaraba may extend finance up to any tenor up to 20 years, subject to a maximum tenor that corresponds with the customer achieving the age of 60 as defined in its duly approved credit policy and keeping in view the maturity profile of its assets and liabilities and it would ensure that a charge is created over every property financed by it by way of an equitable or registered mortgage.

The Modaraba may either engage professional expertise or arrange sufficient training for their concerned officials to evaluate the property, assess the genuineness and integrity of the title documents, etc, and devise a mechanism to monitor conditions in the real estate market (or other relevant product market) and ensure that its policies are aligned to current market conditions.

The Modaraba companies may arrange for the Takaful of mortgaged property from approved Takaful companies, to the extent of the finance, the SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SECP Modaraba cos housing finance facilities Modaraba Regulations

Individuals’ category: Modaraba cos can extend Rs20m housing finance: SECP

CCP says govt should deregulate sugar prices

Country reports 100 more deaths amid Covid-19 surge

Ministry apprehends $20m WB grant lapse

SECP orders probe into PECO's affairs

Futures contracts: SECP unveils new conditions for investment by CIS

Action being taken against 17 sugar mills: Qureshi

Tareen demands constitution of 'a fair team'

Saudi Aramco in $12.4bn oil pipeline deal with EIG-led group

Free, fair environment provided: CEC

ECP issues show-cause notices to PML-N MPA, Firdous

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.