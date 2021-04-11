ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
Roglic wins Tour of Basque Country as Pogacar fumes

AFP 11 Apr 2021

PARIS: Primoz Roglic powered to victory in the Tour of the Basque Country on Saturday, coasting across the line behind stage winner David Gaudu, gesturing to the sparse crowd to applaud.

Gaudu won the mountainous 111.9 km stage to Arrate in 3hrs 5mins and 42 seconds. Roglic finished in the same time.

Alejandro Valverde, a 40-year-old Spaniard with Movistar, led home a quartet of chasers, which included Tadej Pogacar, 35 seconds later.

Roglic won the race by 52 seconds from Jumbo-Visma team-mate Jonas Vingegaard. Pogacar was third overall, a further 15 seconds back.

Roglic exploited tactical confusion in Pogacar’s UAE team.

Pogacar’s young American team-mate Brandon McNulty started the final day in the overall lead. Roglic was second with the Dane Vingegaard third and Pogacar fifth. When the McNulty struggled on the second of the day’s four first-category climbs, Pogacar dropped back to help.

Sensing weakness, the Astana team launched an attack on the descent. Roglic and other leading riders went with it.

