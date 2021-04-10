COVID-19 claims 100 lives, infects 5,139 more people

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Saturday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 73,078 with 5,139 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,772 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 93 of whom were under treatment in hospital and seven out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 100 deaths occured during last 24 hours, 31 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 81 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 53 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 79 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Swat 64 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 77 percent and Gujrat 71 percent.

Around 501 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 49,069 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 8,448 in Sindh, 21,184 in Punjab, 8,848 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,888 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,035 in Balochistan, 486 in GB, and 1,180 in AJK.

Around 627,561 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 715,968 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 14,260, Balochistan 20,178, GB 5,103, ICT 64,902, KP 97,318, Punjab 245,923 and Sindh 268,284.

About 15,329 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,523 have perished in Sindh among two of them died in hospital in past 24 hours.

6,908 in Punjab had died with 57 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 50 of them in the hospital and seven out of hospital. 2,586 in KP where 33 of them died in hospital on Friday, 601 in ICT among four of them died in hospital on Friday, 213 in Balochistan, 103 in GB and 395 in AJK among four of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Friday.

A total of 10,688,894 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 630 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 4,858 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.