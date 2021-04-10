Pakistan
Another nine patient die of Covid-19 at Nishtar Hospital
- 35 patients were declared as negative and likely to be discharged, he added.
10 Apr 2021
MULTAN: Another nine patients including five women lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital during last 24 hours.
Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Muhammed Khamisa, 60, r/o Layyah, Muhammad Tahir, 65, r/o Khanewal, Kalsoom Bibi, 48, r/o Khaneal, Muhammad Aslam r/o Khanewal, Yar Muhammed, 50, Musa Khel, Razia Bibi, 64, r/o Multan, Manzooran Bibi, 50, Khanewal and Mussarat Bibi, 66, r/o Multan were expired at ICU of Nishtar hospital.
As many as 91 patients were admitted as positive and 33 were suspected out of total 159 cases.
