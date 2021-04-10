Development of a country, people's well being linked with justice: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said development of any country and the well-being of its people were linked with the provision of justice and the rule of law without any discrimination.

This was the central point of Imran Khan's 22-year political struggle, he twitted.

Shibli Faraz said Imran Khan was advancing the agenda of "all are equal in the eyes of the law", with steadfastness and determination.