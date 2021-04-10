Pakistan
Khyber Teaching Hospital totally revamped: PM
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Khyber Teaching Hospital has been totally revamped and modernized after a lot of effort.
In a tweet on Saturday, he said it is easy to build a new state of the art hospital, but very difficult to fix our existing government hospitals.
He also appreciated and congratulated the Khyber Teaching Hospital Board and management for their efforts.
