100 more people died of COVID-19 during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: One hundred more deaths due to Coronavirus have been reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours.

According to the statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 5139 fresh positive cases of the disease have also been reported after conducting the tests of 49,069 people.

The death toll due to the Coronavirus pandemic has now reached 15,329, while 627,561 patients stand recovered from the pandemic.