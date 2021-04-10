Pakistan
100 more people died of COVID-19 during last 24 hours
- The death toll due to the Coronavirus pandemic has now reached 15,329.
Updated 10 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: One hundred more deaths due to Coronavirus have been reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours.
According to the statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 5139 fresh positive cases of the disease have also been reported after conducting the tests of 49,069 people.
The death toll due to the Coronavirus pandemic has now reached 15,329, while 627,561 patients stand recovered from the pandemic.
NCOC extends existing COVID-19 restrictions till April 13
100 more people died of COVID-19 during last 24 hours
Pakistan needs economic transformation by changing incentive structure, Asad Umar
PTI, PML-N lock horns once again as polling begins for NA-75 Daska by-election
Construction industry: PM says feels contented with increased activity
Covid-19: Proposed anti-smuggling law envisages heavy fines
SPI up 0.60pc WoW
Borrowers’ eCIB reports to reflect 2-year history: SBP
President signs Act aimed at facilitating trade into law
Asim made FBR chairman
Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in US Senate
Additional power to KE: NTDC gives its consent
Read more stories
Comments