Constitution of Pakistan provides protection, equal rights to every citizen: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the Constitution of Pakistan provides protection and equal rights to every citizen of the country.

In his message on the occasion of 48th Constitution Day of Pakistan, which is commemorated across the country on this day (April 10) every year, he said it is our foremost responsibility to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution.

He said it is also responsibility of the current political leadership to implement the Constitution and ensure that all the federating units are given the powers enshrined in the Constitution.

Asad Qaiser said the incumbent government is striving hard to ensure the protection of the rights of the people as given by the Constitution.

In his message on the day, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said the supremacy of the constitution can put the country on the path of development.