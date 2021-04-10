KP CM appeals people to strictly follow corona SOPs, precautionary measures

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan appealed the general public to strictly follow corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and other precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Presiding over a meeting to review the current situation of corona pandemic in different districts of the province in Peshawar, he said public cooperation is essential to efficiently deal with the current situation of corona pandemic.

He directed the authorities concerned to launch special campaigns regarding implementation of SOPs and precautionary measures in the districts where positivity ratio is on rise.

It was told in the meeting that at present there was no shortage of oxygen in the major hospitals of the province.