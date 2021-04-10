Pakistan
KP CM appeals people to strictly follow corona SOPs, precautionary measures
- He said public cooperation is essential to efficiently deal with the current situation of corona pandemic.
10 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan appealed the general public to strictly follow corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and other precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Presiding over a meeting to review the current situation of corona pandemic in different districts of the province in Peshawar, he said public cooperation is essential to efficiently deal with the current situation of corona pandemic.
He directed the authorities concerned to launch special campaigns regarding implementation of SOPs and precautionary measures in the districts where positivity ratio is on rise.
It was told in the meeting that at present there was no shortage of oxygen in the major hospitals of the province.
NCOC extends existing COVID-19 restrictions till April 13
KP CM appeals people to strictly follow corona SOPs, precautionary measures
Pakistan needs economic transformation by changing incentive structure, Asad Umar
PTI, PML-N lock horns once again as polling begins for NA-75 Daska by-election
Construction industry: PM says feels contented with increased activity
Covid-19: Proposed anti-smuggling law envisages heavy fines
SPI up 0.60pc WoW
Borrowers’ eCIB reports to reflect 2-year history: SBP
President signs Act aimed at facilitating trade into law
Asim made FBR chairman
Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in US Senate
Additional power to KE: NTDC gives its consent
Read more stories
Comments