KSA enacts new law banning foreign employment

  • Under the new law, only Saudi nationals will be eligible to work in shopping malls, but only a few positions will be exempt from the law, details of which have not been released.
Ali Ahmed 10 Apr 2021

The Saudi government has enacted a new law banning the employment of foreigners in the different sectors of the economy.

As per details, Saudi Minister of Manpower and Social Development Ahmed bin Suleiman announced the implementation of three new labor laws in the country. According to which Saudi citizens will be given preference for jobs in the country while under the new law 51,000 Saudi citizens will be provided jobs.

Under the new law, only Saudi nationals will be eligible to work in shopping malls, but only a few positions will be exempt from the law, details of which have not been released.

In addition, Saudi citizens will be given preference in Saudi restaurants, cafes, and supermarkets, whereas, fines will be imposed for non-compliance with the new rules.

