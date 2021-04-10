ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bus stands in capital to be closed on Saturdays, Sundays

Recorder Report 10 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: All bus stands in the federal capital would remain close from Friday night 12am till Sunday night 12am, under the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat announced on Twitter.

No public transport will be allowed to enter or exit the city, he said, adding that the ban does not apply to goods transport.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on April 3rd issued a notification that the administration has decided to ban inter-provincial public transport for two days a week from April 10 to prevent further spread of Covid-19. The public transport to and from the capital would be banned on Saturdays and Sundays, the notification says. The ban will remain effective till midnight April 25-26.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SOPs COVID19 ICT Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat

Bus stands in capital to be closed on Saturdays, Sundays

Covid-19: Proposed anti-smuggling law envisages heavy fines

SPI up 0.60pc WoW

Borrowers’ eCIB reports to reflect 2-year history: SBP

President signs Act aimed at facilitating trade into law

Asim made FBR chairman

Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in US Senate

Additional power to KE: NTDC gives its consent

12 more power projects: Nepra reduces RoE, RoEDC, O&M, insurance components

Illegalities, irregularities by OMCs: Cabinet asks Ogra to redefine punitive measures

Rich and poor: WHO slams ‘shocking’ vaccine imbalance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.