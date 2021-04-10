Bus stands in capital to be closed on Saturdays, Sundays

ISLAMABAD: All bus stands in the federal capital would remain close from Friday night 12am till Sunday night 12am, under the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat announced on Twitter.

No public transport will be allowed to enter or exit the city, he said, adding that the ban does not apply to goods transport.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on April 3rd issued a notification that the administration has decided to ban inter-provincial public transport for two days a week from April 10 to prevent further spread of Covid-19. The public transport to and from the capital would be banned on Saturdays and Sundays, the notification says. The ban will remain effective till midnight April 25-26.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021