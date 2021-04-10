Covid-19 claims 105 lives, infects 5,312 across country

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 has claimed 105 lives and infected 5,312 people across the country in the past 24 hours taking the national Covid-19 death tally to 15,229 and total cases to 710,829 since the pandemic outbreak in Pakistan.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), over the past 24 hours 2,390 corona patients also recovered taking the national tally of recoveries to 625,780, since the coronavirus outbreak which is almost 88 percent.

The active Covid-19 cases in the country jumped to 69,811 after the emergence of 5,312 new cases. Out of the 105 total fatalities, 98 patients were under treatment in various hospitals across the country and seven died out of the hospital in their quarantines or homes.

As usual Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported most of the deaths in the past 24 hours. Out of the total 105 deaths that occurred during the last 24 hours, 33 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

Sindh with 267,970 coronavirus cases is on top followed by Punjab with 243,295 cases, the KP with 96,128 cases, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 64,173 cases, Balochistan with 20,097 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 14,069 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) with 5,097 cases.

Punjab with 6,851 Covid-19 deaths is on top where 58 new coronavirus deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Sindh with 4,521 Covid-19 deaths one of them died in the past 24 hours, KPK 2,553 deaths of which 34 died in the past 24 hours, the ICT with 597 deaths of which six of them died in the past 24 hours, the AJK with 391 deaths of which five reported in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 213 deaths one of them died in the past 24 hours, and G-B with 103 deaths is on the bottom of the table.

At present, Gujranwala with 88 percent ventilators’ occupancy is on top followed by Multan with 81 percent ventilator occupancy, Lahore 79 percent, and Bahawalpur 68 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) was also occupied in four major areas: Rawalpindi 64 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 84 percent, and Gujrat 80 percent.

Around 509 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in G-B and Balochistan. During the previous 24-hour period, at least 54,948 Covid tests were conducted nationwide on April 8 out of which 9,392 were conducted in Sindh, 25,871 in Punjab, 8,090 in KP, 8,711 in the ICT, 1,257 in Balochistan, 467 in G-B, and 1,160 in the AJK.

A total of 10,639,825 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 630 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 4,787 corona patients are admitted in hospitals across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021