Regularisation of teachers: IHC to keep watching committee decisions

Terence J Sigamony 10 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will keep on watch, decisions of the committee constituted for regularisation of teachers working on deputation, and if it imparts discriminatory treatment to teachers then they can resort to the court.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that while hearing the petitions against the committee constituted for regularisation of teachers working on deputation.

The counsel for the petitioners, GM Chaudhry contended that the ill intent of 5-member committee constituted for taking interviews of the teachers individually is already evident because Saqib Shahab, director and Azam Gakhar, director legal, who are included in the committee have already issued order against the teachers and the court had declared this order null and void.

The petitioners stated that the court had declared committee be set up at ministry level to look into the matters of teachers but director general of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), contrary to it, included these people in the committee.

They added that it makes clear the bias of the committee, which is constituted with malafide intent against the teachers. Therefore, the court should issue orders for

dissolution of this committee.

The CJ IHC ordered that if the said committee shows discrimination against the teachers then they can approach the court, adding it would keep an eye on the proceedings of the committee.

The teachers should let the committee do its job, he further said.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

The counsel for the teachers, while talking to media, said the court had issued warning to the FDE that no discrimination should be shown against any teacher and no teacher should be separated from his family.

He said if those officials who are part of the committee interpret the court’s orders according to their sweet will then they would stand in the court and the members of committee would also be in the dock.

