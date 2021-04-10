ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt urged to raise taxes on tobacco by 30pc

Recorder Report 10 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Leading health experts, citing data from a World Health Organization (WHO) report on rising tobacco consumption in Pakistan, have urged the government to raise taxes on tobacco by 30 percent to control tobacco consumption among youth in the country.

In this regard, Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) held a press conference here on Friday at the National Press Club, titled, “Saving Youth by Increasing Taxes on Tobacco” and requested the government to ensure control on tobacco by raising taxes in 2021-22 on tobacco by minimum 30 percent.

Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Programme Manager, SPARC shared compelling facts from a WHO report saying, that about 1200 children in Pakistan between the age of 6 and 15 start smoking every day, which they added is due to the affordable rates of cigarettes in the country.

He cited that in Pakistan alone about 166,000 people die due to tobacco related diseases.

One of the proven policies to reduce tobacco control worldwide has been raising taxes, hence this fiscal year the government is urged to raise taxes on tobacco at least by 30 percent.

Chaudhry Sana Ullah Ghuman, Secretary General, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) said tobacco taxation is a critical element of a comprehensive tobacco control strategy. However, to fully realize the benefits, it is important to understand the impact of increased taxes among high-risk subpopulations.

He further added that the tobacco industry is mainly targeting youth which consist of 64 percent of population which is an easy target for the tobacco industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

WHO World Health Organization Taxes Tobacco health experts SPARC Khalil Ahmed Dogar

Govt urged to raise taxes on tobacco by 30pc

Covid-19: Proposed anti-smuggling law envisages heavy fines

SPI up 0.60pc WoW

Borrowers’ eCIB reports to reflect 2-year history: SBP

President signs Act aimed at facilitating trade into law

Asim made FBR chairman

Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in US Senate

Additional power to KE: NTDC gives its consent

12 more power projects: Nepra reduces RoE, RoEDC, O&M, insurance components

Illegalities, irregularities by OMCs: Cabinet asks Ogra to redefine punitive measures

Rich and poor: WHO slams ‘shocking’ vaccine imbalance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.