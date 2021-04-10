Transformer trolleys: LESCO procures heavy contingent

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has procured a heavy contingent of transformer trolleys to ensure a well-in-time power supply during Ramazan as well as the summer season. Sources said a heavy contingent of emergency transformer trolleys has reached the regional store of the company, which would be supplied to all the sub-divisions without delay.

The allotment of emergency transformer trolleys would be made sure to all the sub-divisions to meet the issue of shortage, they added. It may be noted that the emergency transformer trolleys provide a backup arrangement for power supply in case of a fault in the transformer in any locality. A shortage of emergency trolleys was resulting in undue delay in the resumption of power supply in the past.

