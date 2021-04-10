LHC CJ directs Punjab CS to appear on 20th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice here on Friday asked the Chief Secretary Punjab to appear before the court on April 20 in a petition of a contractor Adeel Akbar seeking court directions for his payments due toward the Punjab government. Earlier the petitioner’s counsel contended that his client had constructed a number of roads in Fiasalabad and Sargudha. He said his client constructed all the roads in time in accordance with contracts but his payments amounting rupees 170 millions are still pending with the government.

He contended the court had directed the Chief Secretary to dispose the matter and issue payments to the petitioner but even after a lapse of two month nothing has been done. A law officer however informed the court that a summary in this regard has been forwarded to the concerned authority. At this Chief Justice express his dismay and said two month have been passed when Chief Secretary had assured the court to dispose of the matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021