Pakistan

KCR commuter service to be restored with FWO’s cooperation: Swati

Recorder Report 10 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati discussed construction of civil infrastructures enroute KCR track from Orangi to Drigh Road with Commander 494 Engineering Group Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), Brigadier Waqar Hafeez Abbasi in light of the apex court’s latest judgement regarding KCR revival, said a statement released from Railways DS Karachi Division.

The minister viewed that restoration of KCR commuter service was the top priority of Pakistan Railways and would be achieved with cooperation from FWO.

CEO PR Nisar Ahmad Memon, AGM Infrastructure Asif Mateen Zaidi, DS Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul and Project Director KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota also participated in the interactive discussion pertaining to restoration of 16 kilometres of Orangi-Drigh Road track. Revival of KCR track on modern lines was agreed upon during the meeting.

The railways minister inspected the rehabilitation work at Groyne Yard and reviewed the progress on KPT connectivity Project. The said projects, after conclusion, would enhance port facilities, curtail container traffic from city and significantly scale up the freight earnings of the department.

The minister also visited Port Qasim in the afternoon where he was given a detailed presentation on port operations and enhanced revenue generation by the Chairman Port Qasim Authority. The minister stated that CPEC-based projects had put the country in a progressive phase where railways had the most important role as no other department could act as its substitute, the statement said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

KCR Muhammad Azam Khan Swati KCR track Waqar Hafeez Abbasi Karachi Division

