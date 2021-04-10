Vote to unionize at Amazon Alabama warehouse fails

WASHINGTON: A contentious unionization drive at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama failed as a vote count Friday showed a wide majority of workers rejecting the move. In a vote count seen online, National Labour Relations Board officials counted more than 1,608 “no” votes shortly before 1500 GMT, representing a majority of the 3,215 ballots cast.

Slightly more than 600 votes favoured the unionization effort organized by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. The results cap a bitterly contested, months-long organizing drive which drew national attention and would have resulted in the first union at a US-based Amazon facility.

Activists and political leaders supported the union drive, citing concerns over a high-pressure environment in which workers are constantly monitored. Amazon contended that a majority did not want a union, and claimed that it already delivered above-average benefits and salary.