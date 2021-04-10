ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Copper prices slip on China policy fears

Reuters 10 Apr 2021

LONDON: Copper prices edged lower on Friday as strong Chinese inflation data raised fears that the world’s biggest metals consumer will tighten monetary policy, though expected supply tightness kept prices on course for a weekly gain.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1% at $8,919 a tonne at 1702 GMT but on course for its first weekly rise in a month, up about 1.5%.

A barnstorming economic recovery in China and speculative buying pushed the metal used in power and construction to $9,617 in February, its highest in a decade, before prices stagnated.

The gains should resume as countries pump money into copper-intensive infrastructure and electrification, said WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah, though he cautioned that the journey higher could be bumpy.

“The long-term story is just very positive,” he said. “I really doubt that miners are going to be able to keep up with the pace of demand.”

Factory gate prices in China rose in March at their fastest annual pace since July 2018. Chinese stock markets fell as investors anticipated tighter monetary policy to contain inflation.

Despite the falls in China, global stocks hit record highs. The dollar gained, putting metals under pressure by making them more costly for non-US buyers.

A delayed seasonal increase in Chinese copper demand is sapping momentum from the metal’s rally.

Yangshan import premiums fell to $51.50 a tonne from more than $70 a month ago, suggesting lower Chinese demand for overseas metal.

China’s refined copper imports this year are expected to fall by about 27% from last year’s bumper levels and primary aluminium inflows will more than halve, researchers Antaike said.

LME aluminium was down 1.1% at $2,257.50 a tonne, zinc fell 0.7% to $2,834.50, nickel was 1.3% lower at $16,610, lead slipped 0.5% to $1,974 and tin was down 0.3% at $25,715. All were on track for weekly gains.

