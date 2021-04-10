Markets
Board meetings in progress
10 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
==========================================================================================
ICI Pakistan Limited 09.04.2021 02.30 P.M. To consider the Meeting in
Friday receiving of an update progress
On the Company Strategy
==========================================================================================
