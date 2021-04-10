Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
10 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (April 9, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 152.9960
Pound Sterling 210.2165
Euro 181.4839
Japanese Yen 1.3962
===========================
