Germany's Scholz calls for national approach to combatting COVID-19

BERLIN: Germany should expand its infection protection law to allow a unified national approach to combatting COVID-19 across the country, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

Scholz, who is also vice chancellor, noted that curfew rules varied between regional states in Germany, adding: "It makes good sense to regulate this uniformly for the whole of Germany, because then there will be clarity and transparency".

"In this regard, it is a necessary, real step forward if we expand the infection (protection) law to include a regulation for exactly these cases."