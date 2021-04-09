ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
G20 to look for ways to ensure sustainable financing to manage pandemics

  • "The High-Level Independent Panel on Financing the Global Commons for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (...) will consider practicable solutions to ensure sustainable financing for pandemic prevention, surveillance, preparedness, and response", Ignazio Visco said at a World Bank event.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

MILAN: The group of 20 major economies will consider practicable solutions to ensure sustainable financing to deal with pandemics, Bank of Italy governor said on Friday.

"The High-Level Independent Panel on Financing the Global Commons for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (...) will consider practicable solutions to ensure sustainable financing for pandemic prevention, surveillance, preparedness, and response", Ignazio Visco said at a World Bank event.

Italy holds the G20 Presidency this year.

World Bank G20 Bank of Italy Group of 20 Global Commons for Pandemic Preparedness and Response

