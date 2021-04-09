G20 to look for ways to ensure sustainable financing to manage pandemics

MILAN: The group of 20 major economies will consider practicable solutions to ensure sustainable financing to deal with pandemics, Bank of Italy governor said on Friday.

"The High-Level Independent Panel on Financing the Global Commons for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (...) will consider practicable solutions to ensure sustainable financing for pandemic prevention, surveillance, preparedness, and response", Ignazio Visco said at a World Bank event.

Italy holds the G20 Presidency this year.