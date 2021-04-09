European stocks steady at open

LONDON: European stocks steadied at the start of trading on Friday, with London dipping one day after striking the highest level since before the pandemic on a wave of investor optimism.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 6,935.09 points, compared with Thursday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index also reversed 0.1 percent to 15,180.68 points, but the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 6,166.57.