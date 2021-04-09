Markets
European stocks steady at open
- In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index also reversed 0.1 percent to 15,180.68 points, but the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 6,166.57.
09 Apr 2021
LONDON: European stocks steadied at the start of trading on Friday, with London dipping one day after striking the highest level since before the pandemic on a wave of investor optimism.
In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 6,935.09 points, compared with Thursday's closing level.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index also reversed 0.1 percent to 15,180.68 points, but the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 6,166.57.
People from low-income class can now own houses on mortgage, PM Imran addresses groundbreaking ceremony
European stocks steady at open
SBP 'studying' option to launch its Digital Currency in Pakistan: Baqir
Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business
Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day
Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry
Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland
Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News
Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'
Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF
Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout
Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages
Read more stories
Comments