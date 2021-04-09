ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
ASL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.75%)
AVN 93.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.04%)
BOP 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
BYCO 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.52%)
DGKC 126.52 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.42%)
EPCL 57.36 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (3.82%)
FCCL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.57%)
HUBC 80.25 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.36%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.29 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
KAPCO 41.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.61%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.1%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.75%)
PAEL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.6%)
PIBTL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.33%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
PPL 85.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PRL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.27%)
PTC 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.35%)
SNGP 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.79 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.91%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (10%)
BR100 4,848 Increased By ▲ 61.8 (1.29%)
BR30 25,654 Increased By ▲ 673.62 (2.7%)
KSE100 45,131 Increased By ▲ 389.76 (0.87%)
KSE30 18,460 Increased By ▲ 127.47 (0.7%)

European stocks steady at open

AFP 09 Apr 2021

LONDON: European stocks steadied at the start of trading on Friday, with London dipping one day after striking the highest level since before the pandemic on a wave of investor optimism.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 6,935.09 points, compared with Thursday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index also reversed 0.1 percent to 15,180.68 points, but the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 6,166.57.

