ANL 34.59 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.19%)
ASC 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.88%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.59%)
AVN 94.01 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (3.15%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.24%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.32%)
EPCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.8%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.72%)
JSCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.96%)
KAPCO 41.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.98%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.1%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.54%)
PAEL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (6.63%)
PIBTL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.52%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
PPL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.44%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.31%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.35%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.81 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.67%)
BR100 4,850 Increased By ▲ 64.03 (1.34%)
BR30 25,667 Increased By ▲ 686.98 (2.75%)
KSE100 45,144 Increased By ▲ 402.81 (0.9%)
KSE30 18,460 Increased By ▲ 127.82 (0.7%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa captain Bavuma out of T20 series against Pakistan

  • Hendricks has left the squad for the birth of his first child, while Pretorius has not fully recovered from a broken rib.
AFP 09 Apr 2021

JOHANNESBURG: Recently-appointed South African white-ball captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the Twenty20 international series against Pakistan, which starts on Saturday, because of a hamstring injury.

It is a further blow to South Africa, who are already missing five leading players because of Indian Premier League commitments.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen will take over as captain for the four-match series which gets under way at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Among the South African absentees not involved in the IPL are opening batsman Reeza Hendricks and all-rounder Dwayne Pretorius, while batsman Rassie van der Dussen is still recovering from a quad muscle injury.

Hendricks has left the squad for the birth of his first child, while Pretorius has not fully recovered from a broken rib.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and leg-spinner Imran Tahir will be taking the field in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings as the first innings in Johannesburg draws to a close, while fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are contracted to Delhi.

David Miller will be playing for Rajasthan Royals.

IPL Twenty20 international Temba Bavuma Heinrich Klaasen

South Africa captain Bavuma out of T20 series against Pakistan

SBP 'studying' option to launch its Digital Currency in Pakistan: Baqir

Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business

Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters